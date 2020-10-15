Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Shares Gap Up to $3.78

Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORGO) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.78, but opened at $4.62. Organogenesis shares last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 43,988 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORGO. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.90.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.48 million, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 101.41%. The firm had revenue of $68.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Organogenesis Holdings Inc will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORGO. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Organogenesis by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 43,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Organogenesis by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. 4.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Organogenesis Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.