Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on OESX. BidaskClub raised Orion Energy Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Energy Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Orion Energy Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.65.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OESX opened at $8.53 on Monday. Orion Energy Systems has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $9.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.95. The company has a market cap of $261.23 million, a PE ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 2.18.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $10.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 1,431.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 385,852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 360,657 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 3.4% in the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 353,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 261,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 12.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 23,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 59,993 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.