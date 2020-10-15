Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Nordea Equity Research raised Orkla ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Orkla ASA presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of ORKLY stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average of $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.38. Orkla ASA has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $10.43.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter.

About Orkla ASA

Orkla ASA engages in the branded consumer goods, renewable energy, real estate, and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

