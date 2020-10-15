Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Cut to $89.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $96.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OSK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Oshkosh from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet raised Oshkosh from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.73.

Oshkosh stock opened at $78.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.65. Oshkosh has a one year low of $46.72 and a one year high of $95.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.64.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.80. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.7% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.6% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 127.8% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 4.0% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

