Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN) Shares Down 0.7%

Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN) shares traded down 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.29 and last traded at $23.31. 14,572 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 50,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.49.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTIN. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,137,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 180.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 68,449 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,571,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 40,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares in the last quarter.

