Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) PT Raised to $17.00

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.78% from the company’s previous close.

PACB has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Biosciences of California has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.04. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $14.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.30 and a beta of 2.03.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 61.85% and a negative return on equity of 150.00%. The company had revenue of $17.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, CEO Michael Hunkapiller sold 259,164 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $1,718,257.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,398,215 shares in the company, valued at $15,900,165.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PACB. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,665,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 3,891.1% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 4,258,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151,834 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,796,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,500 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,363,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,855,000 after purchasing an additional 984,950 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 260.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,088,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 786,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

