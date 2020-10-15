Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PANW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. FBN Securities boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $291.32.

PANW opened at $256.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.88. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $125.47 and a 1 year high of $275.03. The stock has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $950.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.29 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.16, for a total value of $6,479,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,926,169.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.11, for a total transaction of $530,220.00. Insiders sold 72,756 shares of company stock worth $18,569,240 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,500.0% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 68.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

