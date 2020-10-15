Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PKOH. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating on shares of Park-Ohio in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Park-Ohio from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Park-Ohio has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.33.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Park-Ohio stock opened at $17.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.68. Park-Ohio has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $36.11. The stock has a market cap of $226.46 million, a P/E ratio of 56.16 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.96.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.21). Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $228.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.43 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Park-Ohio will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PKOH. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Park-Ohio by 1,861.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Park-Ohio by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.