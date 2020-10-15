Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) PT Raised to $240.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Gordon Haskett raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $163.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.60.

Shares of PH opened at $216.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.69. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $93.00 and a 52-week high of $221.16.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $266,647.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,333.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total value of $1,758,690.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,289.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,225 shares of company stock valued at $7,784,886 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 6.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,955,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,336,000 after acquiring an additional 114,419 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,478,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,961,000 after acquiring an additional 27,377 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth $264,421,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 27.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,179,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,245,000 after acquiring an additional 257,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 25.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,175,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,439,000 after acquiring an additional 235,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

