Partner Communications Company Ltd (NASDAQ:PTNR) Short Interest Update

Partner Communications Company Ltd (NASDAQ:PTNR) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of PTNR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.89. 253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,728. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Partner Communications has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $6.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.00. The company has a market cap of $633.17 million, a P/E ratio of 77.75 and a beta of 0.77.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $223.00 million for the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 2.01%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Partner Communications stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Partner Communications Company Ltd (NASDAQ:PTNR) by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,891 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Partner Communications were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, Internet browsing and data transfer, content, and roaming services, as well as services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network.

