PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Now Covered by Lake Street Capital

Analysts at Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 152.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded PAVmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ PAVM opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.07. PAVmed has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $3.45. The firm has a market cap of $99.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of -0.02.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in PAVmed in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of PAVmed in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of PAVmed by 53.4% in the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 120,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAVmed in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PAVmed in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 13.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube.

