Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PYPL. Stephens lifted their price target on Paypal from $194.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Paypal from $131.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Paypal from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Paypal from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Paypal from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.98.

PYPL stock opened at $203.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.20. Paypal has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $212.45. The firm has a market cap of $238.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.39, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Paypal will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total transaction of $1,781,884.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,040.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total transaction of $4,595,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 469,603 shares in the company, valued at $86,322,423.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,409 shares of company stock worth $22,178,495. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,233,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,979,166,000 after buying an additional 5,009,600 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Paypal by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,602,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,398,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Paypal by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,665,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,032,539,000 after acquiring an additional 802,577 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Paypal by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,388,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,638 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Paypal by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,980,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $955,538,000 after acquiring an additional 855,989 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

