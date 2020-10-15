PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of PDF Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of PDF Solutions stock opened at $20.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.89 and a beta of 1.53. PDF Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $26.42.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $21.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 93.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 248.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 15.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions during the first quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides hardware, software, and intellectual property products to integrated circuit (IC) vendors in the United States, China, Taiwan, Germany, and internationally. It offers Exensio platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; Exensio Characterization, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and design-for-inspection DFI on-chip instruments; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link all device data, including fabrication and characterization data from every step of the product life cycle.

