Pearl River (CVE:PRH) Trading Down 4%

Pearl River Holding (CVE:PRH) shares fell 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.24. 5,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 41,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 million and a P/E ratio of -15.00.

About Pearl River (CVE:PRH)

Pearl River Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes plastic products. It serves customers in the People's Republic of China, Australia, and the United States. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in London, Canada.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Pearl River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearl River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.