Pearson (LON:PSON) Cut to Underweight at Barclays

Pearson (LON:PSON) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 520 ($6.79) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 570 ($7.45). Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 5.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 661 ($8.64) to GBX 654 ($8.54) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 613.55 ($8.02).

Pearson stock opened at GBX 552.40 ($7.22) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Pearson has a 1 year low of GBX 412.09 ($5.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 712.60 ($9.31). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 540.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 528.36.

Pearson (LON:PSON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported GBX (5.10) (($0.07)) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX (1) (($0.01)) by GBX (4.10) (($0.05)). Research analysts expect that Pearson will post 5560.6305011 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

