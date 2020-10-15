Pearson’s (PSON) Sell Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Pearson (LON:PSON)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 18.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut their price objective on Pearson from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Pearson from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Pearson from GBX 661 ($8.64) to GBX 654 ($8.54) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays cut Pearson to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 570 ($7.45) to GBX 520 ($6.79) in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 613.55 ($8.02).

PSON opened at GBX 552.40 ($7.22) on Wednesday. Pearson has a 12-month low of GBX 412.09 ($5.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 712.60 ($9.31). The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 540.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 528.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01.

Pearson (LON:PSON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The company reported GBX (5.10) (($0.07)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX (1) (($0.01)) by GBX (4.10) (($0.05)). As a group, analysts expect that Pearson will post 5560.6305011 earnings per share for the current year.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

