Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Raised to $140.00

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PTON. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Peloton from $65.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Peloton from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on Peloton from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Peloton in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Peloton from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Peloton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.64.

Get Peloton alerts:

Shares of PTON opened at $131.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion and a PE ratio of -92.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Peloton has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $135.31.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. Peloton had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $607.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.07) EPS. Peloton’s revenue was up 171.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Peloton will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 132,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total transaction of $10,741,498.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President William Lynch sold 313,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $25,355,880.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 187,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,165,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 776,496 shares of company stock worth $63,051,505.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton by 402.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,283,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,726,000 after purchasing an additional 13,043,301 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Peloton by 317.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,707,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,654,000 after acquiring an additional 11,185,667 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Peloton by 478.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,060,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,010,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666,218 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Peloton by 304.8% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,274,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Peloton by 966.0% in the 1st quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,994,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,283 shares during the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.