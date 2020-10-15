Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Shares Gap Up to $0.58

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.58, but opened at $0.82. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 155,243 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PEI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $2.40.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $46.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.46). Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,408,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 567,520 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 642,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 181,063 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter worth $511,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,052,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 240,699 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter worth $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.33% of the company’s stock.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

