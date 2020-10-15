Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Plans $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th.

Penske Automotive Group has raised its dividend payment by 43.6% over the last three years.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $52.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.03. Penske Automotive Group has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $56.11.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Barr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $489,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,871.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 44.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penske Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

See Also: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.