Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) PT Raised to $70.00 at Bank of America

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PAG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

PAG traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.40. 753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,612. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Penske Automotive Group has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $56.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.34 and its 200 day moving average is $41.03.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Barr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $489,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,871.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAG. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter worth $79,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 427.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.