Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.75 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.47% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company that delivers online advertising solutions and search monetization to brands and publishers. Perion is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. The company’s largest divisions are Undertone and CodeFuel. Undertone’s synchronized digital branding solution delivers award-winning creative experiences through cohesive stories to the world’s leading brands across the most important touchpoints, screens, and platforms. CodeFuel’s search solution platform empowers publishers to create new revenue streams and unique search experience by bringing monetization to content and application developers. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PERI. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Perion Network from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Taglich Brothers raised Perion Network from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Perion Network currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

PERI stock opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $207.94 million, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.50 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.54. Perion Network has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $60.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.90 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that Perion Network will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PERI. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perion Network by 236.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 8,340 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Perion Network by 48.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 7,245 shares during the period. 24.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

