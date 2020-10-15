Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Cut by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,358 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 847.5% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 43.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $36.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $204.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $40.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.26.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Atlantic Securities cut Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

