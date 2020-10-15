Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.93. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $134.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.77 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 68.72%.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PDM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

NYSE PDM opened at $13.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $24.78.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,927,000 after acquiring an additional 225,069 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $2,721,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 280,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,656,000 after buying an additional 22,727 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 329,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,815,000 after acquiring an additional 27,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 769,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 74,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.