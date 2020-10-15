Piper Sandler Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a report issued on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.64. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $47.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.61 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 68.43% and a net margin of 5.35%.

GHL has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.88.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $14.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.56 million, a P/E ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.00. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $23.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average of $10.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 231.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 63,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $716,845.87. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 90,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,514.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 2,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.23 per share, for a total transaction of $29,377.68. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,317.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 128,447 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,814 over the last quarter. 25.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.