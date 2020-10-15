Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Equity Residential in a research note issued on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.28 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.32. Piper Sandler has a “Underweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.13). Equity Residential had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $653.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho upgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Scotiabank lowered Equity Residential from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $52.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.62. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $49.62 and a twelve month high of $89.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Equity Residential by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 4.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

