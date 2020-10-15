Piper Sandler Increases Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target to $53.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. 140166 reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crocs from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Crocs from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.00.

CROX stock opened at $48.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.98. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.74.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.87. Crocs had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 106.21%. The firm had revenue of $331.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crocs will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,738,768. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Crocs by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 996 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crocs during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Crocs by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

