Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Unity Software (NYSE:U)

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.42% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. TD Securities raised Unity Software to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Unity Software in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.09.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $90.02 on Tuesday. Unity Software has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $102.63.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Unity Software stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

