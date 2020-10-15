Pirl Hits Market Capitalization of $1.21 Million (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. Pirl has a total market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $8,010.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirl coin can now be purchased for $0.0148 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and Sistemkoin. In the last week, Pirl has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 50% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PIRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 81,627,028 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pirl is pirl.io. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial.

Pirl can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

