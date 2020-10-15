Pivotal Research Initiates Coverage on S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF)

Equities researchers at Pivotal Research initiated coverage on shares of S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SCPPF. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Sunday, September 13th. Finally, CSFB initiated coverage on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

SCPPF opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.34. S4 Capital has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $5.20.

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Assets at Scale, Platform and E-Commerce, Creative Content and Innovation, and Media Planning and Buying segments.

