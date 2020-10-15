PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $48.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.60% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PNM Resources continues to invest in its utility infrastructure for providing reliable services to customers. Also, the company is focused on developing cost-effective power generation units to produce affordable power. Further, it targets to exit from its coal-fired generation units to have an emissions-free generating portfolio by 2040 and replace coal with cleaner energy sources in its production portfolio. PNM Resources through its multi-year revolving credit facilities and cash balances have enough liquidity to meet its near-term obligations and fund capital expenditures. Also, shares of the company have outperformed its industry in the past three months. However, risks to operate in nuclear plants remains a major concern. Further, climate-change related stringent environmental policies and regulations might impose heavy compliance costs.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PNM. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded PNM Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on PNM Resources in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.78.

Shares of PNM stock opened at $45.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.05. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.58. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $27.08 and a fifty-two week high of $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.26.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $357.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. PNM Resources’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in PNM Resources by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,227,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,049,000 after purchasing an additional 336,893 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,024,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,264,000 after acquiring an additional 629,774 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,845,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,144,000 after acquiring an additional 46,161 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $82,650,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,857,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,419,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. 98.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

