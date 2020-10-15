PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PNM. Wells Fargo & Company raised PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PNM Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Sidoti initiated coverage on PNM Resources in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PNM Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.78.

PNM opened at $45.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.58. PNM Resources has a 52 week low of $27.08 and a 52 week high of $56.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $357.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.13 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 56.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 11.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,227,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,049,000 after buying an additional 336,893 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 26.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,024,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,264,000 after buying an additional 629,774 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,845,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,144,000 after buying an additional 46,161 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the first quarter worth about $82,650,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1.0% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,857,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,419,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

