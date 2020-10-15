Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PolarityTE, Inc. creates regenerative medicine and provides tissue engineering platform. It develops and obtains regulatory approval for technology which utilizes a patient’s own tissue substrates for regeneration of skin, bone, muscle, cartilage and nerves. The product pipeline comprises SkinTE, OsteoTE, AngioTE, MyoTE, CarteTE, AdiposeTE and NeuralTE. PolarityTE, Inc., formerly known as Majesco Entertainment Company, is headquatered in Salt lake City, Utah. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Polarityte in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Polarityte in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.96.

Shares of PTE opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.17. Polarityte has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $42.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.07. Polarityte had a negative net margin of 1,152.56% and a negative return on equity of 179.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Polarityte will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Polarityte during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Polarityte during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polarityte during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polarityte by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Polarityte by 408.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 31,022 shares during the period. 17.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Polarityte

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

