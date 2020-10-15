PolySwarm Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $321,833.00 (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 15th. One PolySwarm token can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. PolySwarm has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $321,833.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00040421 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008763 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006460 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006152 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $563.54 or 0.04938572 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00051224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00031948 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About PolySwarm

PolySwarm (CRYPTO:NCT) is a token. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here. PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io.

PolySwarm Token Trading

PolySwarm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

