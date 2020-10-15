POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $50.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.63% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “POSCO, formerly known as Pohang Iron & Steel Company Ltd., manufactures hot and cold rolled steel products, heavy plate and other steel products for the construction and shipbuilding industries. “

NYSE PKX opened at $43.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.14. POSCO has a fifty-two week low of $26.27 and a fifty-two week high of $52.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.07.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 2.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that POSCO will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PKX. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of POSCO by 50.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of POSCO in the first quarter worth $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of POSCO by 232.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of POSCO in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of POSCO by 208.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About POSCO

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

