PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PWFL. Zacks Investment Research lowered PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on PowerFleet from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.96.

NASDAQ:PWFL opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. PowerFleet has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $198.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.98.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $25.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.85 million. PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PowerFleet will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Mahlab sold 17,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $107,974.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 370,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,375.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in PowerFleet by 322.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 6,852 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in PowerFleet by 34.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 7,929 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in PowerFleet by 894.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 8,337 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PowerFleet by 22.9% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PowerFleet during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

