PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PWFL. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of PowerFleet from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PowerFleet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PowerFleet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:PWFL opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.34. PowerFleet has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $25.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.85 million. PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. Equities research analysts expect that PowerFleet will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Mahlab sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $278,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,853.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 20.5% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,740,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after buying an additional 296,585 shares in the last quarter. North Run Capital LP boosted its position in PowerFleet by 61.7% during the first quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 515,000 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in PowerFleet by 84.4% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 804,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 368,370 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PowerFleet by 31.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 40,922 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in PowerFleet during the second quarter worth $712,000. 52.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

