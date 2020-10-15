PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded PRA Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAA opened at $39.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.38. PRA Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.92 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PRA Group will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other PRA Group news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 3,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $179,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 238,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,718,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 39,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $1,703,924.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 274,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,768,449.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,638 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,252. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRAA. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 12,814.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,297,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,439 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 119.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,697,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,330,000 after purchasing an additional 925,095 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,757,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,461,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,527,000 after purchasing an additional 90,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 1,936.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 65,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 62,020 shares during the period.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

