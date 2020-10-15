Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.25 price objective on the energy producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Premier Oil PLC is engaged in oil and gas exploration, development and production. The Company’s operations are located in the North Sea, Asia, Pakistan, Mauritania and the Falkland Islands, while simultaneously developing assets in Mexico and Brazil. The Company is focused on developing high quality assets in parts of the world where they have a strategic or operational advantage. Premier’s strategy is to grow shareholder value by investing in high quality production and development opportunities while maintaining exposure to upside value from successful exploration within a strict capital discipline framework. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt raised Premier Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine raised Premier Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Premier Oil in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.25.

Shares of Premier Oil stock opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average is $0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.59 million, a PE ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Premier Oil has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $1.55.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

