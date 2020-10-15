Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, an increase of 334.8% from the September 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:USMC opened at $33.57 on Thursday. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF has a 52 week low of $22.45 and a 52 week high of $34.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.61.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF by 1,169.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $458,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 15,044 shares during the period.

See Also: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.