Principal Ultra-Short Active Income ETF (NYSEARCA:USI) Trading 0% Higher

Principal Ultra-Short Active Income ETF (NYSEARCA:USI)’s stock price traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.96 and last traded at $24.94. 2,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 1,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.93.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.97 and a 200-day moving average of $24.95.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Principal Ultra-Short Active Income ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Ultra-Short Active Income ETF (NYSEARCA:USI) by 309.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,355 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 9.36% of Principal Ultra-Short Active Income ETF worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Ultra-Short Active Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Ultra-Short Active Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.