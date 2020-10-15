Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €13.35 ($15.71) price target on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Independent Research set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.60 ($17.18) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €12.03 ($14.16).

Shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media stock opened at €11.28 ($13.27) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion and a PE ratio of 14.83. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 12-month low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a 12-month high of €14.41 ($16.95). The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €10.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €9.88.

About Prosiebensat 1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

