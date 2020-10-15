ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ProSight Global Inc. is a property and casualty insurance company. It focuses on industries, deploying differentiated underwriting and claims expertise. ProSight Global Inc. is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey. “

Get ProSight Global alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub lowered ProSight Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ:PROS opened at $11.76 on Tuesday. ProSight Global has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $18.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.36.

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $207.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million.

In related news, Director Anthony Arnold bought 8,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.30 per share, for a total transaction of $147,918.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PROS. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ProSight Global by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 630,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 122,321 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProSight Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in ProSight Global by 2.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,277,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,452,000 after acquiring an additional 35,312 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in ProSight Global by 3.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 931,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,295,000 after acquiring an additional 30,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in ProSight Global by 53.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 16,112 shares during the last quarter.

About ProSight Global

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. The company underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple peril, and other. It serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProSight Global (PROS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProSight Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSight Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.