Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.45% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a proprietary technology platform focused on discovering and developing peptide-based new chemical entities to address significant unmet medical needs. The Company’s initial lead product candidates consists of PTG-100 and PTG-200, which have the potential to transform the existing treatment paradigm for inflammatory bowel disease, a GI disease consisting primarily of ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease; PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Milpitas, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PTGX. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ PTGX opened at $20.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.84 million, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.49. Protagonist Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.15.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 438.96% and a negative return on equity of 72.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 196.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

