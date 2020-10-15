Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) Receives $30.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub raised Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

NASDAQ PRVB opened at $13.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $733.33 million, a P/E ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 3.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.61. Provention Bio has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17). On average, research analysts expect that Provention Bio will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ashleigh Palmer acquired 2,800 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.83 per share, for a total transaction of $35,924.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,565,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,919,214. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor Ramos acquired 2,500 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.23 per share, with a total value of $33,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,335. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 9,349 shares of company stock valued at $118,812. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRVB. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 24.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 258.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,408 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 14.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 290,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 36,668 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 130.8% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 135,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 76,584 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 51.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.