Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Provident Financial Services in a report released on Wednesday, October 14th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the savings and loans company will earn $1.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.05. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $84.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Provident Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PFS. ValuEngine cut shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

NYSE:PFS opened at $12.72 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $837.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.95. Provident Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,953 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,309 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 7.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 152.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,231 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John R. Kamin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,484 shares in the company, valued at $113,770.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

