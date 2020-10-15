Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Downgraded by Barclays to “Underweight”

Barclays cut shares of Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

BGAOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Proximus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Proximus in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Proximus in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Proximus in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Proximus in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS BGAOY opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.10. Proximus has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $6.15.

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter.

About Proximus

Proximus PLC, a telecommunication and ICT company, provides telephony, Internet, television, and network-based ICT services to the residential, enterprise, and public customers in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Wholesale Unit (WU), Technology Unit (TEC), International Carrier Services (ICS), and Staff and Support (S&S) segments.

