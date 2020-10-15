ProxyNode Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded down 36% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. One ProxyNode coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. ProxyNode has a total market cap of $39,852.37 and approximately $62.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded down 46.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.99 or 0.00605324 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005302 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00035086 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004957 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $366.14 or 0.03212333 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 12,391.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000103 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000605 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

About ProxyNode

ProxyNode is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 174,820,663 coins. The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769.

ProxyNode Coin Trading

ProxyNode can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProxyNode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

