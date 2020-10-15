PRS Reit (LON:PRSR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of PRS Reit (LON:PRSR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 115 ($1.50) price objective on the stock.

Shares of PRS Reit stock opened at GBX 74.80 ($0.98) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $385.82 million and a PE ratio of 20.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 79.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 74.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. PRS Reit has a 1 year low of GBX 58 ($0.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 94 ($1.23).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. PRS Reit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.22%.

PRS Reit Company Profile

The PRS REIT is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. It has raised a total of £500m (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017, and a subsequent placing in February 2018.

