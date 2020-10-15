PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Short Interest Update

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 146,600 shares, a growth of 146,500.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PT Astra International Tbk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PTAIY opened at $6.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average of $6.10. PT Astra International Tbk has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $10.62.

PT Astra International Tbk Company Profile

PT Astra International Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction, energy, agri, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia. It offers cars, trucks, and motorcycles of various brands; manufactures and sells automotive components to the original equipment for manufacturers and replacement markets, as well as provides consultation services to its customers; financing for cars, motorcycles, and heavy equipment; life, vehicle, and health insurance, as well as other insurance for commercial business; and various banking products and services.

