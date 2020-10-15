PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) shares fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.44 and last traded at $3.44. 9,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 19,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BCKIF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Peel Hunt cut shares of PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.10.

About PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BCKIF)

